Pink at the premiere of her documentary All I Know So Far earlier this year Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Pink has revealed she’s currently in recovery after undergoing “brutal” surgery on her hip a week ago.

The chart-topping singer shared an Instagram post on Wednesday night revealing she underwent the procedure a week ago, thanking medical staff and her husband, motocross racer Carey Hart, for helping her through the ordeal.

“I have to say thank you to everyone at The Steadman Clinic in Vail and Dr. Philippon for taking such good care of me,” she wrote. “Because I’m married to an athlete who has hundreds of surgeries, I get to meet some of the world’s greatest doctors. I am never not completely grateful.”

She continued: “It was a brutal first week full of tears and pain med depression, ulcers from meds and constant fevers, but my @hartluck brought me through

“He brought me coffee in the shower, lugged around my 100 pound CPM [continuous passive motion] contraptions everywhere I went, dried my tears, cooked me oatmeal, kept track of my meds, got me my phone charger, plugged in my compression machines, took my temp, made the bed, and talked me off the ledge.”

Carey Hart and Pink in 2019 Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images

Pink added that while she would be on crutches for the next six weeks, she was expected to make “a full recovery”.

“Life always reminds you that most setbacks are actually just pauses and opportunities to recalibrate and count your blessings,” she said. “It is humbling for a very independent person like myself to be rendered physically unable and dependent, even if for a couple of months. I’m learning the gift of accepting help.

“My journey will be quick and intentional, and I will make a full recovery. For that I am so blessed.”

She ended her message by saying: “Let the healing begin.”

Pink – whose legal name is Alecia Moore – married Carey Hart in 2006.

