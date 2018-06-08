Pippa Middleton Confirms Pregnancy

Pippa Middleton has confirmed she is pregnant with her first child.

The 34-year-old who is married to hedge fund manager James Matthews, announced her “happy news” in a fitness column she writes for Waitrose’s Weekend magazine.

She also revealed she passed the first trimester without suffering morning sickness, unlike her sister the Duchess of Cambridge, who experienced hyperemesis gravidarum at the start of all three of her pregnancies.

Middleton said she found keeping the news she was pregnant under wraps “hard” and she would use her monthly column to keep readers up-to-date from now on.

“I was lucky to pass the 12 week scan without suffering from morning sickness. That meant I was able to carry [on] as normal and continue my sports,” she wrote. “Who knows what the next few weeks have in store.”