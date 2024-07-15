Placing This 1 Thing Under Your Chopping Board Makes It Safer To Use

Hinterhaus Productions via Getty Images

Have you ever found that when you’re chopping vegetables, the chopping board sometimes slides a little, making the whole process a little more frustrating and even dangerous?

I have always known I was missing a trick, I mean, you don’t see Gordon Ramsay trying to steady against the tide of a board that just can’t stay still, do you?

It turns out that I genuinely was missing a trick and the secret to a steady chopping board isn’t extra-strong super glue.

How to keep a chopping board steady

So, all you’ll need is a towel. Just a plain old kitchen towel, and access to a tap. This is because a damp towel underneath a chopping board is the best thing to keep it steady.

According to Better Homes & Gardens: “The idea behind this hack is that the wet towel causes enough friction to keep your cutting board from sliding around, which reduces the chance of knife accidents and prevents your produce from falling onto the floor.”

No gadgets, no secret sauce, just a damp kitchen towel. Wild.

Additionally, this towel can be used to wipe down the board once you’re done and is especially useful for mopping up those crumbs and excess oil that can quickly get stuck to the surface.

Finally, once your board has been cleaned, make sure that you pop the towel in the wash and, if your board is wooden, oil it down.

Better Homes & Garden advised: “To oil a wood cutting board, simply apply an even layer of mineral oil or other food-grade oil to the board using a soft cloth. Let the board sit for an hour or overnight before wiping away any excess oil.”

The home experts did add that face-grain boards, the cheapest available and prone to warping, do not require oiling to maintain.