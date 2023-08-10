The light aircraft landed on the central reservation of the A40. National Highways

No-one was hurt during an “aviation incident” that saw a small plane make an emergency landing on a busy dual carriageway in south west England.

The light aircraft landed on the central reservation of the A40 between Gloucester and Cheltenham shortly before 6pm on Thursday.

Traffic was held up for more than an hour until the plane was removed.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called shortly before 6pm today with a report a light aircraft had landed on the A40 Golden Valley.

“No-one was injured and it is understood that no other vehicles were involved.”

