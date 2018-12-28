Planning To Have A Baby in 2019? These Are The Questions You Need To Ask

If you’re thinking about having a baby in 2019 you will want to get off to the best possible start, so we’ve asked the experts the questions that you will need answered to have the best chance at conceiving in the next 12 months.

At the beginning of a new year we start thinking about what we want to achieve in the next 12 months, both professionally and personally. For many people this will include plans to extend their family .

When Should You Be Having Sex?

You are most likely to get pregnant if you have sex within a day or so of ovulation – when your ovaries release an egg – as an egg lives for around 12 to 24 hours after it’s released. For you to get pregnant, the sperm must fertilise the egg within this window of ovulation.

So when in the month do you ovulate? While it will vary slightly from woman to woman, the NHS says ovulation usually happens about 14 days after the first day of your last period. If you can’t remember when your last period finished, work backwards from your next period is expected as you are usually most fertile around 2 weeks before your next period is due.

If you’re still struggling to pinpoint your fertile window you can also download apps, such as Clue, or buy products that help you to track your cycle.

The British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) say: “Some women think if they’ve had unprotected sex a few times and not become pregnant that they may be infertile, but all this suggests is they probably weren’t having sex at their fertile time.”

How Often Should You Be Having Sex?

Once you’ve identified your most fertile period of the month you will want to ensure you are having ‘regular’ sex, which the NHS says means should be every two to three days throughout the whole month - not just when you’re fertile.

This is because sperm can live inside your body for between five and seven days before they die. If you ovulate early or late and a sperm is still alive, you could still potentially conceive.

Overall you want to be having sex about two to three times every week. But Dr Virginia Beckett, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, and spokesperson for the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), says quite simply: “The more often a couple has sex, the better chances of conceiving.

How Long Will It Take To Get Pregnant?

There is no hard and fast answer, of course. Some people will get pregnant straight away while others will have to wait months. But don’t despair, the statistics show that 84 out of every 100 couples will get pregnant within a year if they have regular sex (every two or three days) and don’t use contraception.

Of the 16% of women who don’t conceive in the first year, 50% will have a baby in the second year. But if you have been trying for more than a year without any luck then you might want to see your GP for advice. For women who have a pre-existing condition, such as endometriosis or PCOS, or for those aged 36 or over, seeking advice after six months is sensible, Beckett suggests.