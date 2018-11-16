A family-run cafe in the north east has won the title of Britain’s best takeaway after deciding to ditch single-use plastic to help the environment.

Brunch Bistro in Prescot, Merseyside, have been regional winners of the coveted award for the last three years but have now total the national crown after making great efforts to become more sustainable in 2018.

It no longer uses single-use plastic, meaning no straws or disposable cutlery in the cafe and all takeaway drinks are in 100 per cent biodegradable cups. And instead of polystyrene foam cartons for food, they have containers that can be re-used up to four times by their customers.

The owners also fitted the restaurant with second-hand furniture.