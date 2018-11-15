Plastic Microfibres Found In Poop of Seals Living On Remote Chilean Island

Scientists have found plastic microfibres in the faeces of fur seals living in a colony on a remote island northwest Chile.

They found tiny plastic fragments – smaller than one millimetre, in the waste of the seals – who live on Guafo Island, which is uninhabited by humans and used as a seal breeding ground.

The scientists, Diego Joaquín Perez-Venegas and Galbán-Malagón from Andrés Bello National University, told the website Live Science they scooped up faeces from the seals and investigated the samples in a lab to spot microplastics so tiny they are invisible to the naked eye.

Of the 51 samples they inspected, 67 per cent contained plastics.