William Dax via Getty Images A police officer stands guard at the the scene on Biddick Drive following a shooting in Keyham.

Jake Davison has been named by police as the Plymouth gunman who killed five people and then himself on Thursday. The shooter has been identified as a 22-year-old apprentice crane operator. He opened fire in the Keyham area of Plymouth on Thursday at 6.11pm, killing four victims at the scene – one later died in the hospital. It’s believed the gunman was known to some of the victims, one of whom was a girl under 10 years old, according to Plymouth Sutton and Devonport MP Luke Pollard. Davison then turned the gun on himself.

PA GraphicsPress Association Images Plymouth shooting.

The gunman’s social media Davison has previously posted his support for former US President Donald Trump on social media. On Facebook, he reposted an image of the controversial leader with a quote which read: “In America, we do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone, but rather to let it shine as an example for everyone to watch.” He also had a cover photo of a bald eagle standing in front of the American flag on his Facebook page and claims to have been born in Arizona. Davison shared his love of guns on social media too. Days before the shooting, he “liked” a clip of a semi-automatic rifle being shot on YouTube. He also liked Incel TV, which is an online forum for a group who call themselves “involuntary celibates”.

Facebook Jake Davison has been named as the shooter

How the Plymouth shooting unfolded Eyewitnesses say they saw the gunman dressed in black and grey, kicking down the door of a semi-detached house on Thursday evening on Biddick Drive. Others remember hearing “loud bangs and gunshots”, as well as seeing bodies in the street. Davison is thought to have then run onto a street and shot at strangers, before moving into a park and aiming at two dog walkers. He is also said to have shot a woman outside a hair salon. The Hazardous Area Response Unit, National Police Air Service and three air ambulances soon arrived on the scene while local residents were told to stay indoors. Davison was the UK’s first shooter since 2010, when a taxi driver, Derrick Bird, killed 12 people in Cumbria. Defence secretary Ben Wallace said: “It’s a tragedy what’s happened there. We can rule out terrorism from that event. “It goes to underline the importance of issues such as gun control but also what’s happening in people’s homes up and down the country. “It’s really important our police are properly equipped and supported to deal with it.” Prime minister Boris Johnson tweeted on Friday morning: “My thoughts are with the friends and family of those who lost their lives and with all those affected by the tragic incident in Plymouth last night. “I thank the emergency services for their response.”

My thoughts are with the friends and family of those who lost their lives and with all those affected by the tragic incident in Plymouth last night. I thank the emergency services for their response. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 13, 2021