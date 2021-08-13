Six people, including a young child, have died after a gunman opened fire in Plymouth on Thursday evening. The incident is the worst shooting in the UK for more than a decade.
Here’s what we know so far.
What we know
Two women and three men died at the scene, while one women died later in hospital.
One of the male victims is suspected to have been the shooter.
A child under the age of 10 was also killed, according to Plymouth Sutton and Devonport MP Luke Pollard.
Police have confirmed the shooting is not terror-related.
Police have confirmed the shooting is not terror-related.

Officers have appealed to the public not to speculate or share images of the incident online or elsewhere.
Shortly after 6pm on Thursday, the emergency services were called to Biddick Drive in the Keyham area of Plymouth.
The public were told to stay inside and follow police advice, while others were not allowed into the homes as officers searched the area.
An eyewitness named only as Sharron told the BBC: "Firstly, there was shouting, followed by gunshots – three possibly four to begin with. This was when the shooter kicked in the door of a house and randomly started shooting. He ran from the house shooting as he ran and proceeded to shoot at a few people in the linear park up from the drive."
She added that he “proceeded along Royal Navy Avenue still shooting”.
A second witness, Robert Pinkerton, told the BBC that he had “bumped into a bloke with a shotgun” who was dressed all in black when in the local area.
Ford Primary School and St Mark’s Church on Cambridge Road would be open from 9am on Friday as a “safe place for our community to come together”, according to Pollard.
Police are still calling for eyewitnesses to come forward, although Pollard admitted the information about the shooting was a bit “confused”.
Pollard said "quite a large part" of Keyham was now going to be cordoned off for some time.
The police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the tragedy.
What we don’t know yet
The names of the victims or the suspect. These details have not been released to the public by the police, although next of kin are believed to have been informed.
Why the shooter opened fire.
If the suspect knew the victims.
How many people were injured in the shooting. Pollard told Times Radio he was still waiting for final figures from the police, and added: “I’m afraid there’s an awful lot of people who seem to be caught up in this shooting.”
How the suspect became armed.
If legal action will be taken against those who share images of the incident online, as suggested by Johnny Mercer, the MP for Plymouth Moor View.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.