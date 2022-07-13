House of Commons - PA Images via Getty Images

Boris Johnson has said he is leaving office with his “head held high”, after being dramatically deposed by his own party.

Speaking during PMQs on Wednesday, the prime minister said he was “proud of the leadership I have given”.

“It’s perfectly true I leave not at a time of my choosing,” he told MPs. “I will be leaving soon with my head held high.”

Sitting on the frontbench alongside the prime minister were cabinet ministers who had pushed him out of office, including new chancellor and leadership candidate Nadhim Zahawi.

Labour leader Keir Starmer told Johnson he was “totally deluded to the bitter end”, adding: “I really am going to miss this weekly nonsense from him.”

Johnson is due to have one more PMQs, as the Commons rises for recess at the end of next week and his successor is due to be announced on September 5.

But he suggested today it was “possible” he would not be leader by this time next week if his party decided to elect a new leader by “acclimation”.

There are eight candidates still in the running to take over as Tory leader and PM.

Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Penny Mordaunt, Tom Tugendhat, Suella Braverman, Zahawi, Kemi Badenoch and Jeremy Hunt are all competing for the votes of Tory MPs.

MPs will today begin the process of whittling down the candidates to a final two who will be voted on by party members, with the final result due on September 5.