Labour MPs Devised A Not-So-Subtle Way To Troll The Tories Over Recent Defections In PMQs

Speaker of the House Lindsay Hoyle acknowledged the Labour MPs' heckling BBC Parliament

Labour MPs gently heckled their Conservative counterparts over recent defections ahead of PMQs earlier today.

Last week, then-Tory MP Natalie Elphicke crossed the floor shortly before PMQs began.

That made her the second Conservative MP to do so in 11 days and the third in this parliamentary term.

So Keir Starmer’s party was prepared to mock the Tories in case another MP made the leap on Wednesday (even though no one else did this week).

Some of those on the Labour benches made a collective “oooh” noise, pantomime-style, every time a Tory MP came into the chamber to take their seat moments before midday.

They even did it when the Conservative chief whip Simon Hart walked in, prompting Speaker of the House Sir Lindsay Hoyle to say he did not think Hart was defecting – to much laughter around the Commons.

Here’s a clip which captures the scene...

MPs are cheering Tories coming into the Commons chamber in case they defect to the Labour benches 👀 #PMQs pic.twitter.com/l4tmLIc2KV — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) May 15, 2024

Perhaps the Labour benches got the idea from the Mirror’s deputy politics editor Mikey Smith.

He suggested on social media beforehand that it would be “really, really funny” if Labour MPs made a collective sound of anticipation every time a Conservative MP walked into the Commons – followed by a disappointed noise when they did not cross the floor.

He added: “Unparliamentary? Sure. But funny.”

Dear Labour MPs. It would be really, really funny if, in the moments leading up to PMQs, you all go "ohhhhhhhhhhhhhh" whenever a Tory MP walks into the chamber, then "ahhhhhhhhhhhhh" as they take their seat.



Unparliamentary? Sure. But funny. — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) May 15, 2024

Obviously, people were delighted when it seemed like Labour had taken his comedic advice.

Labour MPs are actually doing this in the run-up to #PMQs https://t.co/or5kD9uQFX — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) May 15, 2024

No pre-#PMQs defection, but that didn't stop Labour MPs from having some fun



A number going 'woooooh' as Conservative MPs walk down the commons aisle (including the chief whip) — prompts a speaker comment pic.twitter.com/399bT6V7nb — Josh Self (@Josh_Self_) May 15, 2024

And, according to Labour MP Neil Coyle, even some Tories were joining in.