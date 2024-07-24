Speaker Shuts Down SNP MP For Trying To Shame Labour Over 2-Child Benefit Cap With A Prop

Speaker Lindsay Hoyle shut down the SNP MP Stephen Flynn's attempt to shame Labour with the front page of a newspaper BBC One

The Westminster leader of the SNP, Stephen Flynn, breached parliamentary rules today by bringing a prop into PMQs in an effort to shame the government.

Labour is facing some pressure to scrap the two-child benefit cap – a Conservative policy which prevents parents from claiming any state support for their third kid – including from within its own ranks.

Advertisement

Last night, PM Keir Starmer unexpectedly chose to suspend seven MPs for voting with an SNP amendment to the King’s Speech which called for the cap to be dropped.

So the SNP’s Westminster leader decided to talk about this sore point for the party during Starmer’s first PMQs as prime minister today.

Flynn reminded the Labour leader that he had been joined by ex-PM Gordon Brown on the campaign trail.

He recalled how, just five days before the election, Brown had a front page with the Daily Record advising voters to back Labour to “end child poverty”.

Advertisement

The SNP MP continued: “Yet, last night, Labour MPs from Scotland were instructed to retain the two-child cap which forces children into poverty.

“So prime minster, what changed?”

Starmer replied: “I’m glad he mentioned Gordon Brown because the last Labour government lifted millions of children out of poverty, something we are very very proud of.

“And this government will approach the question with the same vigour – with our new task force, already we’ve taken steps, breakfast clubs, abolishing no fault evictions, decent standards –”

But the Speaker suddenly interrupted the PM and shouted: “Order, order, order!

“Props are not allowed to be used. Never mind! Put it down. We do not need any more.”

Other than notes for their own speech, props are not permitted in the chamber.

According to the Spectator’s James Heale, Flynn had been holding up the Daily Record’s front page from June 29 – including the quote from Gordon Brown.

This is the prop which Stephen Flynn was brandishing at PMQs, prompting the Speaker’s reprimand pic.twitter.com/X50OotU0Tr — James Heale (@JAHeale) July 24, 2024

Advertisement

After this brief interruption, Starmer slammed Flynn: “Before he lectures everyone else, he should explain why – since the SNP came to power – there are 30,000 more children in poverty in Scotland.”

Flynn was also teased by Tory MPs when he congratulated Labour for “ending Tory rule”.