Pointless Unintentionally Trolled Liz Truss With Perfectly Timed Question On Day Of Resignation

Thursday’s episode of Pointless featured a perfectly timed question on the day that Liz Truss announced her resignation as prime minister.
The unfortunate slash hilarious coincidence saw contestants being asked about the tenure of UK prime ministers, specifically “British prime ministers who served for two years or longer”.
Awks.
Following the airing of Thursday’s programme, guest host Lauren Laverne tweeted that the show had been recorded before Truss stepped down as PM.
“My first category on #Pointless: British PMs and how long they lasted,” the presenter tweeted.
“Just to flag, we pre-recorded the programme.”
The unintentional trolling did not go unnoticed by viewers...
Elsewhere, other famous faces reacted to the news of Truss’s departure from Downing Street following a chaotic week in Westminster.
Joe Lycett, who has punctuated Truss’ 44 days in office with his hilarious commentary and asides, was one of the first to comment on her announcement.
“@trussliz omg just heard there’s a leadership election nxt week????? u shud run babe youd be perfect!!” he joked in a tweet.
Even Irish pop duo Jedward pointed out that they had been contestants on X Factor, longer than Truss had been in office.
News of Truss’s departure also came a day before the airing of the final regular episode of topical news programme Mock The Week, though producers confirmed the show would not be re-recorded.