When Jeremy Hunt left the Tory leadership race earlier this year, you could practically hear broadcast journalists around the world breathing a sigh of relief that they wouldn’t have to worry about tripping over his tricky surname live on air.

Unfortunately, he’s now back in the spotlight since being appointed as chancellor by Liz Truss, and we’ve officially had our first accidental C-bomb.

On Wednesday night, Robert Peston was presenting a live broadcast about the ongoing chaos in parliament right now, when he was presented with the expression “Jeremy Hunt’s cuts” on the autocue.

We’ll not spoil it for you, but you can probably guess how that one turned out…

Peston: “Jeremy C***t’s Hunt’s cuts will be more painful.” pic.twitter.com/SiKjWHeRUb — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 19, 2022

Still, at least Peston can say he’s in good company.

Back in July, Sky News anchor Sophy Ridge made the same slip-up when discussing potential replacements for then-PM Boris Johnson, although unlike Peston she didn’t even bat an eye at the gaffe.

Jeremy Hunt Chris J Ratcliffe via Getty Images

Of course, the most infamous inclusion in the “Jeremy Hunt woopsie” hall of fame was Victoria Derbyshire three years ago, when she was swift to apologise to viewers.

“I’m so sorry, Jeremy Hunt,” she corrected herself, before quickly adding: “I’ve never said that before in my life. It’s usually men who say that, so I really really want to apologise, I’m sorry.”

Over the weekend, there was some more swearing in conjunction with Hunt, although this was definitely not accidental.

During an interview on Radio 4, the always-naughty Miriam Margolyes – who was interviewed after Hunt on the Today programme – declared on Sunday morning: “When I saw him there, I just said, ‘you’ve got a hell of a job, best of luck’.