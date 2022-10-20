Krishnan Guru-Murthy Apologises For Calling Tory MP Steve Baker A 'C***' On Channel 4 News Livestream

Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy has apologised “unreservedly” to the Tory MP Steve Baker after he was caught calling him a “c***” in an “unguarded moment”.
The broadcaster said the remark followed a “robust interview” with the Northern Ireland minister but it was “beneath the standards I set myself”.
During an off-air moment that was picked up on the news channel’s livestream, Krishnan was heard to say “what a c***” after his exchange with Mr Baker.
He later tweeted: “After a robust interview with Steve Baker MP I used a very offensive word in an unguarded moment off air.
“While it was not broadcast that word in any context is beneath the standards I set myself and I apologise unreservedly.
“I have reached out to Steve Baker to say sorry.”
In an interview with Times Radio, the. MP said that sacking the presenter would be a “service to the public” if he was found to be in breach of his code of conduct.
“I had an interview earlier with a journalist I don’t have a great deal of regard for who I felt was misrepresenting the situation through the construction of his question, which I called out, I think live on air, or I thought it was a pre-record,” he said.
“And he clearly didn’t like that, quite right, too. But I’d be quite honest, I spent a long time live on air, calling him out on his conduct as a journalist and glad to do so any time.”
He added: “But it’s most unfortunate that he’s sworn on air like that. If it’s in breach of his code of conduct, I do hope they sack him – it would be a service to the public.”
The MP later replied to Krishnan’s tweet, accepting the apology and saying he “appreciated” the gesture.
It comes after yet another tumultuous day in Westminster which saw Suella Braverman resign as home secretary.