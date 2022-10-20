Krishnan Guru-Murthy Apologises For Calling Tory MP Steve Baker A 'C***' On Channel 4 News Livestream

Krishan Guru-Murthy NurPhoto via Getty Images

Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy has apologised “unreservedly” to the Tory MP Steve Baker after he was caught calling him a “c***” in an “unguarded moment”.

The broadcaster said the remark followed a “robust interview” with the Northern Ireland minister but it was “beneath the standards I set myself”.

Advertisement

During an off-air moment that was picked up on the news channel’s livestream, Krishnan was heard to say “what a c***” after his exchange with Mr Baker.

In which Krishnan Guru-Murthy calls Steve Baker a c*nt

pic.twitter.com/FZqDy3zvhB — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) October 19, 2022

He later tweeted: “After a robust interview with Steve Baker MP I used a very offensive word in an unguarded moment off air.

“While it was not broadcast that word in any context is beneath the standards I set myself and I apologise unreservedly.

Advertisement

“I have reached out to Steve Baker to say sorry.”

After a robust interview with Steve Baker MP I used a very offensive word in an unguarded moment off air. While it was not broadcast that word in any context is beneath the standards I set myself and I apologise unreservedly. I have reached out to Steve Baker to say sorry — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) October 19, 2022

In an interview with Times Radio, the. MP said that sacking the presenter would be a “service to the public” if he was found to be in breach of his code of conduct.

“I had an interview earlier with a journalist I don’t have a great deal of regard for who I felt was misrepresenting the situation through the construction of his question, which I called out, I think live on air, or I thought it was a pre-record,” he said.

“And he clearly didn’t like that, quite right, too. But I’d be quite honest, I spent a long time live on air, calling him out on his conduct as a journalist and glad to do so any time.”

Steve Baker Victoria Jones - PA Images via Getty Images

Advertisement

He added: “But it’s most unfortunate that he’s sworn on air like that. If it’s in breach of his code of conduct, I do hope they sack him – it would be a service to the public.”

The MP later replied to Krishnan’s tweet, accepting the apology and saying he “appreciated” the gesture.