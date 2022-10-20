Tom Bradby had a scathing take on the state of the government right now ITV News at 10

ITV News at 10′s opener for Wednesday’s bulletin completely pulled Liz Truss’s government apart in less than a minute in a blistering opener.

Host Tom Bradby began by explaining how it “has been a night of astonishing scenes in Westminster,” shortly after MPs were meant to vote in the Commons on a Labour motion about banning fracking in England.

As Tom described, there were “reports of jostling, manhandling, bullying and shouting, outside the Parliament lobbies” as the motion on shale gas drilling descended into “a supposed vote of confidence in the government”.

He continued: “The deputy chief whip was reported to have left the scene saying, ′I’m absolutely effing furious, I just don’t effing care anymore,′ before he resigned, along with the chief whip.

“But, we have just been told, they have officially un-resigned. The home secretary has, however, definitely gone.

“In short, it is total, absolute, abject chaos.”

As openings to major news bulletins go, this takes the biscuit, the cake and the whole bloody patisserie, @ITVNews pic.twitter.com/00n95CpnKU — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@OwsWills) October 19, 2022

And Twitter couldn’t quite believe that this had actually happened.

Australian politics thought itself adventurous over recent years... not even close! https://t.co/9jKyWOJz7r — Mark Kenny (@markgkenny) October 20, 2022

Strong ‘The Day Today’ vibes. https://t.co/3327PZt5M2 — The (Brittas) Empire Strikes Back (@brittas_strikes) October 20, 2022

Turns out this isn’t satire. https://t.co/WOQIEk87kk — Matthew Xia (@Excalibah) October 20, 2022

This is all completely normal. Everything is under control. https://t.co/WxPW0swMoP — Kevin Boyle (@TheThinkingFlat) October 20, 2022

Note: this is not 'The day today' or 'The Mash report'



This is actual itv news. https://t.co/6M3lh8B0GR — RossHarrington🕯🐟💙🖤💛💉💉💉 (@RossWHarrington) October 20, 2022

The Conservative government under Truss was already hanging by a thread this week, due to the economic chaos triggered by her mini-budget and subsequent U-turns over certain policies.

The markets lost faith and the value of the pound plummeted, leading the prime minister to sack her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng last Friday.

Then, former home secretary Suella Braverman resigned from her role on Wednesday, after breaching security rules – but she appeared to make a parting shot at the prime minister on her way out.

In her resignation letter, shared on Twitter, Ms Braverman wrote: “Pretending we haven’t made mistakes, carrying on as if everyone can’t see we have made them and hoping that things will magically come right is not serious politics.”

Amid the mayhem, Channel 4′s Krishnan Guru-Murthy end up in a sticky conversation with Tory backbencher Steve Baker.

