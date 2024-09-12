Police And Crime Minister Robbed While Attending Police Conference

Diana Johnson when she was made a Dame Commander of the British Empire in 2021. WPA Pool via Getty Images

The police and crime minister was robbed while attending a police conference, it has been revealed.

In a major embarrassment, some of Dame Diana Johnson’s belongings were taken shortly after she warned of an “epidemic of antisocial behaviour, theft and shoplifting”.

She had been speaking at the annual conference of the Police Superintendents Association at a hotel near Kenilworth in the Midlands.

In a post on X, she said it had been a “pleasure” to be there.

She said: “We have a mission to tackle serious crime, antisocial behaviour and restore neighbourhood policing. What I’ve seen in my short time in this role has given me renewed confidence that we’ll succeed.”

The Home Office has confirmed that the minister had items belonging to her stolen while at the conference.

Warwickshire Police told the Financial Times that a 56-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the theft of a purse at the four-star hotel where the conference was held.

