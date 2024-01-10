Police Confirm Investigation Into Matthew Perry's Death Is Now Closed

Matthew Perry at the GQ Men Of The Year event in 2022 Robin L Marshall via Getty Images

Police officers in Los Angeles have confirmed that the investigation into Matthew Perry’s death has now been closed.

The Friends actor was found dead at his home in California in October 2023, at the age of 54.

It was later ruled by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner that Matthew died from the “acute effects of ketamine”, with contributing factors to the accidental death including drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine, a drug used in the treatment of opioid addiction.

On Tuesday evening, an LAPD spokesperson confirmed to People magazine that the case was now considered “closed”.

Matthew was best known for his performance as Chandler Bing in all 10 seasons of Friends, for which he was nominated for an Emmy in 2002.

Matthew pictured during the early years of Friends' success NBC via Getty Images

In the years that followed, he also received Emmy recognition for his guest appearance in the political drama The West Wing, and went on to appear in the shows The Good Wife, Studio 60 On The Sunset Strip and a remake of The Odd Couple. His big-screen credits included The Whole Nine Yards and 17 Again.

Following his death, an interview resurfaced in which Matthew said he wanted to be remembered for his work in helping those struggling with addiction, having been candid about his own substance abuse issues throughout his time in the spotlight.

“The best thing about me, bar none, is if someone comes up to me and says, ‘I can’t stop drinking, can you help me?’ I can say, ‘yes,’ and follow up and do it. That’s the best thing,” he said.