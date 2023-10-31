This Is What Matthew Perry Had To Say About His Favourite Ever Episode Of Friends

Matthew Perry in character as Chandler Bing in Friends NBC via Getty Images

Following Friends actor Matthew Perry’s sudden death over the weekend, fans of the award-winning sitcom have been revisiting the much-loved sitcom.

In recent days, Friends has re-entered Netflix’s top 10 shows in the UK, while viewers have also been sharing their favourite memories of Matthew’s time as Chandler Bing, the character he played for a decade and earned him an Emmy nomination.

Last year, while promoting his revealing memoir Friends, Lovers And The Big, Terrible Thing, the actor was asked if he had a favourite episode of the hit show, and named The One With The Blackout from the very first season.

During an interview with the Canadian book retailer Indigo, Matthew said (per the Daily Hive): “We did an episode that was during a blackout in New York City, and I was stuck in an ATM vestibule with Jill Goodacre and very excited about that – and then the other five actors were doing really, really funny things in Monica and Rachel’s apartment.”

He continued: “That was when I first realised that everybody on this show was great – and that every episode was sort of like a mini movie.

“It was that well-written, well-directed, and acted. Just one of the greatest experiences of my life.”

The cast of Friends pictured during the show's first season NBC via Getty Images

Around this time, Matthew also spoke about what he hoped his legacy would be, and shared his wish that people remembered him more for helping others than his work on Friends.

“The best thing about me, bar none, is that if somebody comes to me and says, ‘I can’t stop drinking, can you help me?’ I can say ‘yes’ and follow up and do it,” Matthew said on the Q podcast with Tom Power, in a clip that has recently resurfaced on social media.