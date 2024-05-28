Police Drop Angela Rayner Council House Investigation

via Associated Press

Angela Rayner will face “no further police action” over allegations about her living arrangements, Greater Manchester Police have said.

Labour’s deputy leader had been accused of breaking electoral law by providing the wrong information about where she lived before she was an MP.

Rayner had always denied any wrongdoing and said she would stand down from her job if found to have committed an offence.

But in a statement on Tuesday, GMP said after “a thorough, carefully considered and proportionate investigation” it was dropping the matter.

Labour said the police statement “draws a line under the matter”.

Rayner was accused of providing the wrong information about her living arrangements after she got married in 2010.

At the time, she lived in an ex-council house in Stockport that she had bought in 2007.

According to a biography of Rayner by former Tory chairman Lord Ashcroft, she was registered on the electoral roll as living at the same address until she sold the property in 2015.

However, she was accused of actually living at her husband’s house nearby, leading to claims that the profit she made on her property should have been subject to capital gains tax.

GMP said: “Following allegations about Angela Rayner MP, Greater Manchester police has completed a thorough, carefully considered and proportionate investigation.

“We have concluded that no further police action will be taken.

“The investigation originated from complaints made by Mr James Daly MP directly to GMP.

“Subsequent further contact with GMP by members of the public, and claims made by individuals featured in media reporting, indicated a strong public interest in the need for allegations to be investigated.

“Matters involving council tax and personal tax do not fall into the jurisdiction of policing.

“GMP has liaised with Stockport council and information about our investigation has been shared with them. Details of our investigation have also been shared with His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs.”

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “The police have now completed their investigation into claims made by the Conservative Party Deputy Chairman and have concluded that no further action will be taken. Angela cooperated fully with the police investigation throughout.

“Angela has always been clear that she was not liable for capital gains tax on the sale of the home she owned before she was an MP, that she was properly registered to vote, and paid the appropriate council tax. She took expert tax and legal advice which confirms this. This draws a line under the matter.”