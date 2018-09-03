Police Officer Receives Thank You Flowers From Suicidal Man She Talked Down From Bridge

A police officer was sent “thank you” flowers from a suicidal man whose life she saved in the early hours of Saturday morning. She has since been hailed a local hero by people on social media.

PC Millyard, from Warrington Police, was on duty in the early hours of Saturday morning when she received a concern for safety report of a man sat on a local bridge.

Police managed to negotiate the man down from the bridge and he was taken to Warrington Hospital, a spokesperson for Cheshire Constabulary confirmed to HuffPost UK.

On Sunday, PC Millyard was praised by Warrington Police’s Twitter account for being the one to talk the man down from the bridge. She also received a small bouquet of flowers from the man she’d helped save, which had been delivered by him in person to the police station.