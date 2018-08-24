Stranger Leaves Note On Ambulance Thanking Them For Parking On Driveway

Ambulance staff in Wales were left pleasantly surprised this week when they returned to their vehicle to find a heartwarming note attached.

“Thank you for blocking my driveway to save a life,” it read. “Refreshments [are] on me.” The kindhearted stranger had also left them a £5 note.

Dewi Lloyd from the Welsh Ambulance Service shared a photo of the note on Twitter, saying it was left on one of the Flintshire ambulances. His tweet had received almost 1,000 likes at the time of writing.