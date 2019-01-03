Selfless Police Officers Cared For Woman's Three Kids While She Took Her Child To Hospital

Three police officers have been praised for taking care of a woman’s three children so she could rush her other child to hospital on New Year’s Eve.

Constables Robert Franklin, Gilroy Edwards and Raniel Brown from Jamaica Constabulary Force appear in a viral video which sees them each holding a child – a toddler and two babies – while sat in their police car. In the back, one of the officers can be seen bottle-feeding a tiny baby in his arms.

The video has had a quarter of a million views after being shared on Facebook by the police force, who praised the officers for their “selfless act”.

