Police Probe Launched After Sikh Temple Attacked With Suspected Firebomb

Sikh PA Scene outside Sikh temple in Edinburgh which was firebombed

Police have launched an investigation after a suspected petrol bomb was pushed through the door of a Sikh temple in Edinburgh, setting fire to the building.

Officers were called to the blaze at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara Sahib on the corner of Mill Lane and Sheriff Brae at 5.05am on Tuesday.

No-one was hurt in the attack, but the fire caused extensive smoke damage and investigators are still probing the scene.

A committee member at the temple, known as a Gurdwara or “guru’s abode,” said a holy Sikh scripture inside the building was not damaged as it was upstairs.

Galab Singh added: “When I heard there was a fire I had to rush here and go upstairs to check Mahraaj’s saroops [the Sikh holy scripture] with my own eyes.

“I’m quite surprised at this attack, the Gurdwara Sahib enjoys a good relationship with the local community here.”

The organisation also posted on Facebook: “Someone tried to burn down the front door. There’s a lot of internal smoke damage, and access to Gurdwara Sahib has been denied by police, until smoke clears and is safe to enter.”

“Sri guru Granth Sahib jee’s saroops are untouched, but Devan hall has major smoke damage,” the statement added.