Police Staff Pressured Into Sex With Colleagues And Repeatedly Harassed, New Study Reveals

Police staff have been pressured into sex with a colleague and bombarded with sexually explicit messages, a disturbing new study has revealed.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) has pledged urgent action after research, published by Unison and the London School of Economics on Thursday, unveiled the scale of harassment suffered by workers.

The survey of almost 1,800 police staff – including crime scene investigators, detention officers, clerks and community support officers – found that half had heard sexualised jokes and one in five had received a sexually explicit email or text from a colleague.

Alarmingly, one in 25 said they had been pressured into having sex, and one in 12 were told sexual favours could result in preferential treatment.

A third of those surveyed said they had also faced intrusive questioning about their private lives and one in five had been touched in a way that made them feel uncomfortable.

One in 10 said they had been asked on a date by a colleague even if they had made it clear they were not interested.

The NPCC said the behaviour “falls short of the high standards” set out in forces’ code of ethics.

Unison assistant general secretary Christina McAnea said: “Sexual harassment has no place in the modern workplace.

“Perpetrators must be confronted and dealt with immediately. Otherwise their behaviour could escalate from filthy jokes to more serious forms of sexual harassment.”