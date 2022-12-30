Young people are bucking trends by not becoming more conservative as they get older filo via Getty Images

New data suggests that unlike previous generations, millennials are not becoming more conservative as they age – and people are ecstatic.

By studying voting surveys from both the UK and the US, The Financial Times’ John Burn-Murdoch found that millennials are actually defying historic patterns about how personal politics change.

They are less right-wing than previous generations and have shown no indication of copying their parents and grandparents by shifting on the political spectrum.

Burn-Murdoch suggested that it is not just the lack of house affordability making millennials more liberal, nor the after-effects of Liz Truss’s mini-budget which rocked the whole of the UK’s economy.

He explained: “That was a brief shock whereas we’re looking at a multi-year trend, and it can’t explain the same pattern in the US.”

Instead, he pointed out that most millennials came of age in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, which could explain why they are more in favour of redistributing wealth from the rich to the poor.

Brexit may also “now come back to bite” the successful conservative parties who championed leaving the EU, as well as may other culture wars – especially as millennial and Gen Z voters may outnumber their older peers at the next UK election.

It’s worth noting that more than 50% of Brits regret Brexit now, according to a YouGov poll from November – the first time there’s been more people against the drawn out EU exit than for it.

And Twitter, for once, was delighted with his findings.

Millennials and Generation Z are going to save the world. https://t.co/d8dxzRvAlE — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) December 30, 2022

Good news, if the world can only survive long enough for the impact to make a difference: young people just aren't turning small-c conservative as they age at the pace previous generations did. https://t.co/fkHcOjpthL — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) December 30, 2022

Proud to be a Millennial. #EatTheRich https://t.co/zTQoYkAV4g — G to the A (He/Him) 💗💜💙 (@GToTheAreNot) December 30, 2022

People are no longer becoming more Conservative as they age, thank fuck for that. https://t.co/dpo06uP0Xx — Sir Norman of Nowhere, KBE, CSE.🏴☠️ (@Normanjam671) December 30, 2022

Based af, good job, millennials ❤️



I can’t WAIT to see what this graph looks like for zoomers https://t.co/6NGBGZ3AhB — 💥 Nurse D, Analogy Expert (@TakeThatNurses) December 30, 2022

Although, of course, plenty pointed out that the millennial generation is the first in history to be poorer than their parents.

lol we are poor. how can you conserve £0 of £0??? https://t.co/GRdivQ6olq — shadeborough hate account (@bg_bookclub) December 30, 2022

it's probably because conservatism is based on stability and security and millennials have literally never had either in their adult lives https://t.co/8NHlYEnGEe — keewa (@keewa) December 30, 2022

Hands up who was told when they were younger that they just need to wait until they started working and paying taxes, then they'd stop being so left wing. https://t.co/gK1VNlHRNb — Grace Robertson 🏳️⚧️ (@GraceOnFootball) December 30, 2022

Personal take:



If a political party / ideology repeatedly shows over a decade that it doesn’t care about a section of society, said section of society isn’t going to vote for them.



Simple as. https://t.co/h5xKx8Z1WK — Julien Hoez (@JulienHoez) December 30, 2022

Lol not playing ball cause y'all took it away during the great recession and basically said use your imagination to dream of financial security https://t.co/7IhZqxk1ih — Dominique Baker (@bakerdphd) December 30, 2022

Being the first generation in modern history poorer than the last will have consequences. https://t.co/W9NdyuTlhS — Oz Katerji (@OzKaterji) December 30, 2022

Millennials cannot become conservative like previous generations because they are the brokest. What's not clicking, what's not clicking, what's not clicking?



They don't have any assets. https://t.co/BTjSddfEYX — Tianna, the Writer (@tiannathewriter) December 30, 2022