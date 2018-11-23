Mental health provision for young people entering Polmont Young Offenders Institution will be reviewed after two suicides in four months.

Following the death of Katie Allan, 21, in June, another inmate, 16-year-old William Brown, also known as William Lindsay, killed himself just 48 hours after being sent there on remand.

Lawyer Aamer Anwar, representing the families of Allan and Brown, said that they cautiously welcomed the announcement of a review.

Anwar said: “The deaths of Katie and William were never inevitable, the system and the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) failed them.

“The families of Katie Allan and William Lindsay expect and demand a lot more to happen in the days and weeks ahead.

“Today is a good start, but the families hold Polmont responsible for suicides which took place, ultimately they failed in their duty of care.

“If this review is independent then the families wait to see the proof of that as they must be fearless in the questions they ask.”

Cabinet Secretary for Justice Humza Yousaf announced the review, which will look at relevant operational polices, practice and training and report by the spring, in a letter to the Parliament’s Justice and Health committees.