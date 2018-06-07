Man Quits His Job After Being 'Outed' As Australia's Notorious 'Poo Jogger'

A man accused of serially pooing in public has quit his job after a photographer caught him relieving himself on a suburban Brisbane street.

The man, named as Andrew Douglas Macintosh, was dubbed the “poo jogger” after a story in Australia’s Courier-Mail which pictured the former manager supposedly defecating in public.

Macintosh was photographed holding toilet paper outside the Logan Road block on May 11, and has been charged with one count of public nuisance.

It is alleged that Macintosh, 64, fouled on the private footpath of an apartment block near his Greenslopes, Brisbane, home 30 times over the last year.

According to local reports, the regularity of Macintosh’s movements proved to be his undoing, with a resident setting up cameras to catch him in the act.

With his reputation seemingly in the toilet, Macintosh has since stepped down from his job at as a quality care manager at Aveo, a company that runs retirement villages.

Aveo later confirmed his resignation as pictures of Macintosh mid-motion went viral.