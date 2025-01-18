This 1 Poop Shape Can Indicate Bowel Health Issues

apan upen via Unsplash

If you check your loo roll after wiping, you might feel the habit is a little embarrassing ― but doctors approve of the move, saying it can help you to identify various health issues.

Everything from the colour of your stool to how you feel when it passes can reveal issues with your bowel health.

But what about the size and shape of the stool ― which the Bristol stool chart tells us changes according to how hydrated we are, how much we move, and whether or not we’re getting enough fibre?

As it turns out, one stool shape change can be a sign of bowel health issues, particularly if it persists for weeks.

Pencil-thin poop can be a red flag health sign

According to

, the odd skinny stool isn’t much to worry about.

But they add that “If there is a sudden and consistent change in your stool always being thin, it could mean there is a blockage in your colon, and you should see your doctor.”

Writing for the Mayo Clinic, Dr Elizabeth Rajan said that “pencil thin” poop can rarely be a sign of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

The pro says you should see your doctor if the change persists for one to two weeks.

The condition is linked to constipation, IBS, some infections, and haemorrhoids.

Is pencil-thin poop associated with bowel cancer?

Doctors used to associate pencil-thin poop with bowel cancer, and while those with the condition may see their stools narrow over time, this has been questioned by scientists.

Still, the American Cancer Society says “a change in bowel habits, such as diarrhoea, constipation, or narrowing of the stool, that lasts for more than a few days” can certainly be a sign of the condition.

The stool change is more likely to be associated with bowel cancer if it comes along with other signs, like:

A feeling that you need to have a bowel movement that is not relieved by having one

Rectal bleeding with bright red blood

Blood in the stool, which might make it look dark brown or black

Cramping or abdominal (belly) pain

Weakness and fatigue

Losing weight without trying.

As the American Cancer Society and Dr Rajan say, you should speak to your doctor if you notice the change and it lasts for more than a few days.

