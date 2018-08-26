Barely Anyone Showed Up To See The Pope's Mass In Ireland

Some half a million people had been expected to witness the Papal Mass in Dublin’s Phoenix Park on Sunday, but in scenes reminiscent of certain President’s inauguration, the crowds were noticeably thin.

And many also noted that during the Pope’s tour around Dublin city centre via Popemobile on Saturday, the gatherings were considerably smaller than expected.

In more crowded areas, such as College Green, just one or two people deep lined the route, while some streets had barely any onlookers as the pontiff passed by.

Meanwhile, protestors turned out in large numbers.