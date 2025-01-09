Jose Luis Pelaez Inc via Getty Images

Choosing a name for your future offspring can be, well, daunting to say the least.

There are so many factors to consider: will it go nicely with their surname? Is it timeless? Can it be shortened to something undesirable that they’re likely to get picked on for?

You get the picture.

So, it’s pretty unsurprising then that parents appear to be turning to the French for baby name inspiration – after all, Parisian women are well-known for their timeless sense of style, so surely French names would follow suit?

Baby name consultant Colleen Slagen, who’s teamed up with JoJo Maman Bebe, recently shared her predictions for popular girls’ names in 2025 – and we couldn’t help but notice they had something in common.

She told The Express: “Look out for Margot in 2025 as people are looking for feminine, classic sounding [names like] Margot, Eloise, and Vivian.”

Interestingly, all three of these names are either of French origin or widely used in France.

At HuffPost UK, we’ve noticed a resurgence in French name inspiration being shared on social media too.

Without further ado, we’ve rounded up some of the most chic French boys and girls’ names for your perusal.

Girl’s names

Annabelle Margot Charlotte Darcy Elodie Delphine Josephine Sophie Camille Celine Ottilie Sylvie Elise Adeline Esme Emmeline Vivienne Rosalie

Boy’s names