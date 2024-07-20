Porn Dosing May Be The Secret To Keeping Your Sex Drive Alive

Satjawat Boontanataweepol via Getty Images

If you’ve spent a decent amount of time on TikTok or Instagram, you’ll know that ‘spicy’ stories are all the rage right now.

However, if you’re not up to speed, ‘spicy’ stories are erotic stories. Whether it’s straight up erotica or rom-coms with very graphic sex scenes, a lot of readers are getting off to sexy stories.

Advertisement

Now, the sexperts at Bloom Stories are recommending that we all jump on this trend, or just enjoy small doses of porn.

HuffPost UK spoke with Jaimee Bell, sex expert and producer at erotic audio platform Bloom Stories to learn more about ‘porn dosing’ and how it can reignite the flames of our sex lives.

So, what is porn dosing?

Bell said: ”‘Porn dosing’ is when you watch, listen to or read erotica or porn in short bursts throughout the week for a micro pleasure boost.

“The trend is being fuelled by the “spicy audio” movement on TikTok, where users are listening to short erotic audio clips whilst grocery shopping, working out, commuting and even at work.”

Advertisement

Bell explained that listening to some spicy content can be an amazing way to boost your mood, relax, and boost focus and productivity.

In a recent survey by the team at Bloom Stories, 98% of users said listening to audio erotica was good for their wellbeing, and 92% of users found that it was good for their relationship.

Bell agrees that this makes sense, adding: “Porn dosing can be good for your intimate relationships. It can give you ideas and get you in the mood for intimacy even during a busy week.”

How can porn dosing be seamlessly added to our everyday lives?

Of course, we are all busy and adding yet another thing we need to do is... less than desirable, but Bell assures that making it part of our everyday lives is easier than it seems.

Bell said: “First, find a format you like. Do you prefer reading, watching or listening to erotic content?

Advertisement

“Audio can be a great format as it’s subtle and something you can easily consume on the move in your headphones, but experiment to find what you like best.”

From there, they recommend seeing where it can fit in, saying: “Listening to something spicy on your homeward commute could help get you in the mood for intimacy with your partner when you get home.

“Or, you might find a spicy erotica break in the morning or at lunchtime energises you for a workout or an afternoon at your desk.”