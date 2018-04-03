The UK’s Porton Down laboratory has been unable to identify the “precise source” of the Novichok nerve agent that poisoned a Russian double agent in Salisbury last month.

Gary Aitkenhead, the chief executive of the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) in Wiltshire, said it had not been able to prove that the poison was created in Russia.

But he made clear that it was for the Government to “piece together the conclusions” through a “number of other sources”, and that it was “not our job” to say where the substance was produced.

Aitkenhead dismissed Russian claims that the nerve agent might have come from the defence facility, and said that its deployment was “probably only within the capability of a state actor”.