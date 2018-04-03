The UK’s Porton Down laboratory has been unable to identify the “precise source” of the Novichok nerve agent that poisoned a Russian double agent in Salisbury last month.
Gary Aitkenhead, the chief executive of the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) in Wiltshire, said it had not been able to prove that the poison was created in Russia.
But he made clear that it was for the Government to “piece together the conclusions” through a “number of other sources”, and that it was “not our job” to say where the substance was produced.
Aitkenhead dismissed Russian claims that the nerve agent might have come from the defence facility, and said that its deployment was “probably only within the capability of a state actor”.
He told Sky News: “We, in terms of our role, were able to identify it as Novichok, to identify it was a military grade nerve agent.
“We have not verified the precise source but we provided the scientific information to the Government who have then used a number of other sources to piece together the conclusions that they have come to.
“It’s our job to provide the scientific evidence that identifies what the particular nerve agent is.
“We identified that it was from this family and that it’s a military grade nerve agent but it’s not our job to then say where that actually was manufactured.”
He told the broadcaster that there was no known antidote to Novichok, and that none was given to either Sergei Skirpal, 66, a former double agent, or his Yulia, 33, who is said to be in a serious but stable condition.
