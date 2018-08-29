The coastguard has called off an “extensive” search launched when a man “jumped overboard” a ferry near Portsmouth Harbour on Wednesday morning.

The mayday call was made at 10.50am and boats and emergency crews were dispatched to the search area, along with a rescue helicopter.

But on Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “Despite a thorough and comprehensive search by two RNLI lifeboats from Portsmouth, HM Coastguard’s search and rescue helicopter from Lee-on-Solent, Hillhead and Portsmouth Coastguard Rescue Teams and other vessels in the area, nothing has been found.

“The search has now been suspended, pending further information. It is now a missing person inquiry and will be handed over to the police.”

An earlier statement from ferry company Wightlink read: “On the 10.30am St Cecilia car ferry from Portsmouth to Fishbourne a passenger was seen to jump overboard, just outside Portsmouth Harbour.

“The crew of St Cecilia deployed the ship’s rescue boat and the coastguard is now the lead authority on this matter, with a number of vessels assisting in the search.”

A video showing some of the boats involved in the rescue efforts was shared on Twitter: