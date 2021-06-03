If you’ve got a holiday booked to Portugal

Some companies and airlines are offering more flexible bookings giving customers the option to postpone their travels. However in certain circumstances, this may not be possible. According to ABTA, the leading association of travel agents and tour operators, travel providers are under no obligation to offer a postponement if the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) is not advising against travel to your destination.

It’s not illegal to travel to amber list countries, as it was prior to May 17 – it’s now simply advised against. If you’re happy to risk it, you can still go abroad to Portugal but you’ll need to self-isolate on your return. It’s also worth noting if the FCDO advises against going to Portugal, it may invalidate your travel insurance.

Sometimes the government advice and the FCDO advice doesn’t quite tally up so it’s worth checking what the situation is with both before you go.