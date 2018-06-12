Post-Brexit Britain Will Be A 'Mangy Old Lion', Says Remainer Ex-Minister

Brexit will reduce Britain to a “mangy old lion” that is isolated and begging one-time colonies for trade deals, a former Foreign Office minister has predicted.

Lord Malloch-Brown, a former United Nations deputy secretary general, believes the UK’s loss of influence was exposed at the recent G7 summit, where Theresa May was left a “spectator” to a clash between the US, Canada and the EU.

Malloch-Brown, who chairs the Best for Britain campaign for a

second referendum, also claimed that Vladimir Putin’s Russia views the UK as Europe’s “weakest link” to be targeted with fake news, political interference, dirty money and poison attacks.

In a speech in Oxford on Wednesday evening, Malloch-Brown, who served as foreign minister under Labour’s Gordon Brown, will warn that Brexit has “ruined” UK foreign policy, leaving the country “all at sea” in a gloomy forecast of the country’s future.

He will say: “On foreign policy as on so much else, to stay and fight for a stronger Europe remains the only real path forward for a Britain confronted by a Europe and world in crisis.

“Far from running away from Europe, we should remember the real lesson of our history. Our security and prosperity is bound up first and foremost with Europe.”