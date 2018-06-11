More Than 5,000 Jobs At Risk As Poundworld Becomes The Latest High Street Casualty

More than 5,000 jobs are at risk after Poundworld’s rescue talks collapse.

The discount retailer had been in talks with private equity firm R Capital over the weekend, but administrators have been called in after the negotiations broke down.

The retailer, which also trades under the Bargain Buys brand name, has 355 stores, serving around two million customers.

It has been losing money for the past two years, however. In 2016-17, losses for the financial year were £17.1m, up from £5.4m the year before.

A source told Sky News discussions between Poundworld’s owner, TPG Capital, and Rcapital about a rescue deal had fallen apart over the weekend, days after a bid from Alteri Investors, another turnaround investor, had also been terminated.

The news follows further misery on the high street after last week department store chain House of Fraser announced its plans to close 31 outlets and axe 6,000 jobs.

Poundworld could become the biggest chain by number of employees this year to fall into insolvency, following the demise of Maplin and Toys R Us UK earlier this year.