Poundworld To Close A Further 40 Stores, Axing 531 Jobs

PA Wire/PA Images Poundworld has announced the closure of a further 40 stores

Poundworld administrators are to close a further 40 stores, axing 531 jobs as a result.

The affected stores will close on July 24, it was announced on Tuesday.

Administrators from Deloitte said discussions with interested parties for the potential sale of “part, or parts of the remaining business” were still ongoing.

Joint administrator Clare Boardman said: “We would like to thank all the employees for their continued support and commitment during this difficult time.

“We are keeping staff appraised of developments as they happen.”

The news comes days after administrators confirmed the closure of 80 stores, resulting in 1,024 job losses.