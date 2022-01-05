Pre-Departure Covid Tests And Isolation For Travellers To England Scrapped

House of Commons - PA Images via Getty Images

Boris Johnson has confirmed pre-departure test for travellers returning to the UK will be scrapped.

Speaking in the Commons on Wednesday, he also said the requirement to self-isolate on arrival until they receive a negative test will be lifted.

Advertisement

Those arriving in England will instead only need to take a lateral flow test no later than the end of day two and if positive, a further PCR test.

Johnson said the new rules will come into force from 4am on Friday.

Advertisement

Following a meeting of the cabinet this morning, Johnson said Plan B will remain in place for at least another three weeks.

The laws permitting the current restrictions in England are due to expire on January 26.

Advertisement

But Johnson did not rule out asking MPs to extend them further, in a move that could cause unrest on the Tory benches.

Johnson has rejected calls from some for tighter rules to be imposed, telling MPs another lockdown would have a “devastating toll on our physical and mental wellbeing”.

“This government does not believe we need to shut down our country again,” he said.

“The cabinet agreed this morning we should stick with Plan B for another three weeks with a further review before the regulations expire on January 26.”

Advertisement

In a press conference on Monday, Johnson said he believed England could “ride out” the Omicron wave without the need for tighter rules.

But Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, warned hospitals were coming under increasing pressure. “The NHS isn’t surfing, it is struggling to stay afloat,” she said.