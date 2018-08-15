Pregnant Driver Lost Baby After ‘Hitting Pothole’ And Crashing Car

A pregnant woman who crashed her car just weeks away from giving birth has blamed the loss of her baby on hitting a pothole. Nicole Chahal, who was 34 weeks pregnant, lost her baby and almost died when her car overturned on a country road and ploughed, upside down, into a tree. The 32-year-old’s pelvis was shattered, her femur snapped in half, and she suffered broken ribs and numerous other bones.

SWNS Nicole Chahal is claiming compensation from Kent County Council

She was rushed to hospital and had an emergency Caesarean section but her child was stillborn. Chahal, who spent 11 weeks in hospital recovering, believes icy conditions and a wide pothole caused the accident on 8 February this year. But Kent County Council, which is responsible for the road, said it found “no defects” on the road after carrying out an inspection following the accident. The mother-of-three said: “That morning I dropped my children to school and then I bought my son’s pushchair – it was one of the last things I needed to get before he was born. “The pushchair was in the car when I crashed. My husband said he had a bad feeling when I wasn’t replying to his messages and started to walk down the road. “Then he heard the helicopter and saw the fire engines and ambulance. My car was completely wrapped around the tree, it was half the size.” Chahal was cut out of the car and airlifted to hospital.

Google Street View The accident occurred in Nizels Lane (file picture)