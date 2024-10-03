Sorry To Interrupt, But I Think I Just Found The Prettiest Candles In The UK

Pygmalion London

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

As autumn creeps in, I’ve been enjoying a lot more “Tavern food”-style evenings in. And in an attempt to romanticise my at-home dinners, I’ve had my eye out for some really, really pretty dinner candles.

Turns out I didn’t need to look further than my own city, though.

Pygmalion London’s hand-poured candles, which are made using vegetable wax, natural dyes and 100% cotton wicks, were first made on Rosanna Philpott’s kitchen table in 2021.

Three years later, the brand (and its offerings) have expanded ― and much as I hate to give up my best-kept decor secret, I reckon you deserve to see what’s on the table (teehee) here.

The candles, which stand at 29cm tall, burn for roughly 10 hours.

And while it seems like a cardinal sin to light, say, this pair of black and white Twiglet candles, even their stumps are gorgeous.

That’s because the waves on candles like the Twiglet and Botanist designs (pictured below) go all the way through the candle, so you won’t lose that gorgeous finish after the first (or second, or eighth) burn.

Whereas some other brands simply paint their candles’ designs onto their surfaces, Pygmalion’s candlemakers create their works of art by hand-pouring naturally dyed vegetable waxes into a candle shape.

That means you won’t be catfished by, say, the stripes in this pair of Humbug candles ― they’ll look as good during your first course as they do hours into your post-dinner DMCs.

Even the more intricate designs of these Terracotta candles should be able to withstand the heat (literally and figuratively).

Like all Pygmalion candles, they come packaged in creamy recycled Italian paper.

Pygmalion London

Speaking of that packaging ― it’s so luxe-looking I’ve considered sending a box to a friend in lieu of flowers before.

You can get pairs like this Highbury set sent to their home, maybe even with a text about grabbing dinner together soon (far better than a wilting carnation, if you ask us).

So if you’re after a present that looks like you found it in a gorgeous, out-of-the-way boutique or just want to be the “I found that brand first!” person in your friend group, I recommend browsing through Pygmalion’s stock.