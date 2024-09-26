TikTok's 'Tavern Food' Trend Is An Autumn Recipe Goldmine

via Associated Press

Even if you’ve never opened TikTok in your life, you’ve probably tasted its effects on your dinner plate.

Some (like that delicious salmon bowl) entered my recipe rotation ASAP. Others, like protein powder or chickpea “cookie dough”, have been banished from my kitchen.

But TikTok’s recent “tavern food” trend, which focuses on autumnal meals that seem straight from the unvarnished table of a historic inn, has earned nothing but nods of approval so far.

In fact (*whisper*) it may have outdone “soup season” as my favourite seasonal food fad.

What exactly is it about?

Ever played the game Fable?

If you have, you’ll be familiar with its dimly-lit, stone-floored, heavy-tankard-filled tavern, as well as the game’s deliciously stodgy brown food.

“Tavern food” has a similar vibe. It’s hearty, warming fare― think mash, pies, and caramelised onions at their quasi-medieval best.

It’s quite “pub grub”, it’s very “mum’s cooking”, but above all else, it’s just “cosy”.

One “tavern food” video from TikTok user @georgelikeslife pans over some toad in the hole covered in gravy and mushy peas, dark brown meat surrounded by mash, and sausages sizzling in golden onion slices.

“I’m loving this ‘tavern food’ trend, it makes British cuisine seem less crap and more ’stuff yourself with autumnal food, drink a pint of ale and dance,” another post shared last night reads.

“I love the internet generations for aestheticising everything,” another TikTok agrees.

“I’m no longer making toad in the hole, instead I am cooking up tavern food and listening to medieval bangers.”

“Heard we’re rebranding British food as ‘Tavern food,’” a company’s video from yesterday reads.

Is it just British food?

Some of it is, but commenters from France, Norway, Poland, Holland and other parts of the world all say it reminds them of the food they ate growing up.

Meat and spuds (which are originally from Peru) are a pretty popular combination across the globe.

It seems to be more of a vibes-based trend than a strict adherence to one country’s traditions.

“When I was a kid I used to make tavern food ready for my family while they were at work because I wanted to eat it while home alone watching Game of Thrones,” a commenter said.

“I love medieval things in general, I always eat loaves of bread and soup to feel mystical and wiser” another TikToker wrote.

It’s getting dark and cold; we want stodgy, brown food, and also to feel a bit like an anthropomorphised field mouse gathering hazelnuts for the winter, fans of the tavern food trend say.