Does TikTok's Pickle Juice Period Cramp Cure Work?

I’ve got endometriosis and PCOS (a strong intro before so much as a hello, but here we are), so I know how many “cures” people with painful periods will try.

Some methods, like heat pads, massage, gentle exercise, and painkillers are backed by the NHS.

Others, like TikTok’s trending pickle juice “cramp cure”, appear less commonly in the medical literature.

Still, it’s not like period problems (and their possible relievers) are exactly known for being well-researched.

So, I was interested to hear what Dr Karan Rajan, who’s known for spreading his medical knowledge on TikTok, had to say on the matter.

Pickle juice may have some benefits for muscle cramps

Footballers, runners,and endurance athletes have all been spotted swigging the briny bevvie after a race or game.

“It sort of makes sense,” he adds, as muscle cramps are caused by a loss of water and electrolytes ― which pickle juice can replace, especially if you’ve lost a lot of them through intense sweating.

But the villains behind period pains are not the same as those behind muscle cramps, the doctor adds.

“A period cramp isn’t physiologically the same as a muscle cramp, even though the uterus does contain muscle,” he explained.

The contraction of the uterus, which causes cramps, is down to prostaglandins rather than the balance of water and electrolytes.

“So it doesn’t really make sense that pickle juice could do anything special here,” the doctor said, adding that non-steroidal anti-inflammatories (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen could help.

These can reduce the presence of prostaglandins.

So, what should I try instead?

Dr Rajan says that if you’re desperate to try the pickle juice hack, go for it as it seems “harmless” in small amounts (though nutritionists aren’t fans).

But if you have “debilitating cramps that affect your daily life, forget the pickles and go get checked out to make sure you don’t have any underlying gynaecological conditions”.

NSAIDs like ibuprofen may slightly outperform drugs like paracetamol, a 2023 paper suggests ― for what it’s worth, the difference is night and day for me.

If “you can’t go to school or work or take part in day-to-day activities that you enjoy” while on your period, the NHS advises you to see a GP.