Primary School Offer 2024: Here's What You Need To Know

It’s that time of year where you’re eagerly waiting to find out which primary school your three or four-year-old has been offered a place in.

Though it’s hard to believe your child will be starting school soon, it’s a huge milestone to celebrate, but the waiting game is never that fun.

Parents will have applied for their top choice and ranked other primary schools by January this year, so here’s what you need to know about when you’ll find out your offer, how likely you are to get your top choice and the next steps.

When is primary school offer day?

Though the school term for the new cohort will start in September 2024 parents will find out much earlier, giving them time to prepare.

Offers will go out on Tuesday April 16 and parents will be sent a letter or email by their local council to let them know.

Some councils may have online portals where parents can log in and find out — make sure to check your local council website.

Will I get my top choice?

Getting your top choice primary school is not guaranteed, however the percentage of parents who have received an offer from their top choice has been high in the last few years.

In 2023, 92.5% of families received an offer from their first choice of primary school.

Additionally, 98.3% received an offer from one of their top three choices, according to the government website.

What are the next steps?

Once you receive an offer, your council will have given you a deadline to respond. The letter should explain how you need to reply, which is usually through an online system.

Make sure to thoroughly read your offer letter.

Can I appeal my primary school offer?

If you are unhappy with your offer, you have the option to appeal. However, it is encouraged to accept the offer given while you are awaiting the appeal decision.

This ensures your child has a place at a primary school if your appeal is unsuccessful.

You can visit your local council website to find out how long you have to appeal.