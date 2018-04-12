Primary School Places 2018: Information On Appeals Process For Parents

Kelly Reeve, senior legal consultant at Coram Children’s Legal Centre, who works with parents to appeal school places, said there are a few options if you haven’t been given a school you’re happy with.

“You can either accept the school place you have been given or apply for other schools with places available (you can get a list from the local authority),” she told HuffPost UK. “This does not affect your right to appeal the decision of your preferred school, or to have your child on a waiting list for other schools.You can also wait for the letter giving you the ‘reason for refusal’ – this will determine the grounds of appeal.”

Reeve advised parents to firstly check if their child can be placed on the waiting list for their preferred schools and to check how often this will be reviewed.

“Collect information from the preferred school about their admissions arrangements for the appeal,” she added. “Try to find out the ‘Published Admissions Number’, ‘Net Capacity Assessment’, staff capacity, the actual number of pupils in each age group, information about the size of the classrooms and communal areas through your authority.

“Then follow the instructions you receive from the admissions authority about how to lodge the appeal.”