What do you want to eat on your birthday? Colin the Caterpillar cake and a few cocktail sausages on sticks? The Prince of Wales has put us all to shame by revealing his b-day fave is something we didn’t even know existed: groussaka.

Prince Charles has revealed his love of groussaka, his own kitchen creation inspired by the Greek classic, moussaka, but prepared with grouse meat (a game feathered bird) instead of lamb. He described his dish as “delicious”.

Preparing to celebrate his 70th on Wednesday, he revealed: “I invented a grouse one, coq au vin with grouse, as well as moussaka with grouse. It doesn’t always have to be lamb – in other words, groussaka!”

The Prince also revealed his second-favourite meal is pheasant crumble pie. Wonder if we can get that in a Tesco meal deal?