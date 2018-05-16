The UK public is yet to fully embrace Meghan Markle whose popularity is currently equal only to the least loved figure at the front of the royal household, the heir to the throne Prince Charles, new polling suggests.

Half of those asked also disagreed with Markle’s decision to give up her career on her marriage, saying she should have continued her work alongside her royal duties.

The survey of more than 1,600 adults in the UK, and 2,000 in the US, conducted exclusively for HuffPost by YouGov, found that the scale of hysteria in the global media, which is dominating front pages around the world, is not quite matched in either country. Some 30% of UK adults expressed an interest in this weekend’s nuptials and 28% of Americans.

Asked to name their favourite person out of the most prominent royals and Meghan Markle, only 2% in the UK named Markle – equal to the 2% who named the future king Prince Charles. However, the heir to the throne has been in the public eye for all of his 69 years, while Markle has had just a few months to endear herself to Brits.

The Queen, who in June will have reigned for 65 years, is the most popular with her subjects followed by Prince Harry at 18%.

Overall, 70% of people in the UK said they were either not at all interested (39%) or not very interested (31%) in the upcoming festivities generally, with men considerably less keen than women. Just over half (52%) said they were not interested at all, compared to just over a quarter (27%) of females.

