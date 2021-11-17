Prince Charles Says The Queen is Doing 'All Right' Following Health Issues

“Following on from their recent advice that The Queen should rest for a few days, Her Majesty’s doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks,” the palace said in a statement. “The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences, but not to undertake any official visits.”

Though the Queen was originally cleared to attend the service on Sunday, she ended up missing it due to a sprained back. The injury is unrelated to her other recent health problems.