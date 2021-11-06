In 1994, the late Princess of Wales was photographed attending a dinner at the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington gardens, sporting a short, off-the-shoulder black dress.

Alongside her elaborate wedding gown, Princess Diana ’s so-called “revenge dress” is undoubtedly one of her most iconic fashion moments.

The pictures were seen around the world as they came shortly after Prince Charles’ admission of adultery in a TV interview, with many perceiving the outfit as Diana’s way of rising above the media furore (hence the “revenge dress” label, which quickly caught on).

As Diana’s former stylist Anna Harvey put it: “She wanted to look a million dollars… and she did.”

Well, it seems that the royal Netflix drama The Crown had a bit of a “revenge dress” moment of its own this week.

Filming on the fifth season of the award-winning show is currently underway, with Elizabeth Debicki taking over the role of Princess Diana from Emma Corrin, who won huge praise for their performance in The Crown last year.

On Friday, it just happened that paparazzi photos taken on set made their way online, with Elizabeth seen wearing her version of the “revenge dress”.