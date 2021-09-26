The Crown newcomer Imelda Staunton has shared an update about the forthcoming fifth season in a new video recorded on set.

Imelda is set to take over from Olivia Colman in the lead role of Queen Elizabeth II when the royal Netflix drama returns, and has teased some new information about when we can expect to see her in action in a new video message.

Sadly, though, we’re in for a bit of a wait.

Addressing fans in front of pictures of her predecessors, Imelda began the video by explaining: “I’m currently on the set of The Crown where we have just begun filming season five.

“I’m delighted to be here, inheriting the role of Queen Elizabeth from two outstanding actresses, most recently, the wonderful Olivia Colman and who could forget the actress who originated the part, Claire Foy? I will do my utmost to maintain the very high standard that they set.”