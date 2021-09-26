The Crown newcomer Imelda Staunton has shared an update about the forthcoming fifth season in a new video recorded on set.
Imelda is set to take over from Olivia Colman in the lead role of Queen Elizabeth II when the royal Netflix drama returns, and has teased some new information about when we can expect to see her in action in a new video message.
Sadly, though, we’re in for a bit of a wait.
Addressing fans in front of pictures of her predecessors, Imelda began the video by explaining: “I’m currently on the set of The Crown where we have just begun filming season five.
“I’m delighted to be here, inheriting the role of Queen Elizabeth from two outstanding actresses, most recently, the wonderful Olivia Colman and who could forget the actress who originated the part, Claire Foy? I will do my utmost to maintain the very high standard that they set.”
She continued: “Hopefully, I look calm, collected and capable. My stomach, meanwhile, is doing somersaults.
“On behalf of the cast and crew, we look forward to bringing you the next season of The Crown in November 2022.”
Joining Imelda in The Crown’s fifth and sixth seasons will be Jonathan Pryce, who will take over the role of Prince Philip from Tobias Menzies, while Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki will succeed Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin as Prince Charles and Princess Diana.
It’s also been announced that Jonny Lee Miller will be a new addition to the cast, portraying prime minister John Major.
Last week, The Crown pretty much swept the board at the Emmys, where it was crowned Best Drama for the first time, with cast members Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Josh O’Connor and Gillian Anderson all taking home awards.
The Crown was originally slated to end after its fifth series, but after Imelda’s appointment in the lead role, creator Peter Morgan made the decision to revert to his original plan of ending the show after its sixth run.